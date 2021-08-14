New and Currently under construction. This Gorgeous Victoria Model is a highly desired floor plan in a Great location in desirable Legend Lakes and offers all the bells and whistles including an expanded basement, barn doors in the study, fireplace and a 3 Car garage . The Victoria is a well-loved floor plan that features three bedrooms, a loft & two-and-a-half bathrooms, & a first floor study and a 3 Car garage. This home will include a Fireplace, Quartz Countertops, Stainless appliances, Barn Doors in the Study, 2 Car Garage, Laundry Tub and a Full basement. Open the doors to this breathtaking two story elegantly designed living space & step into Lennar's Everything's Included features & lifestyle experience. Upon entering, you & your guests will enjoy the lofty welcome of a two-story foyer & second floor staircase. Separate living room opens to the dining Room. Well-equipped kitchen, featuring a breakfast dining area, Quartz counter tops, an island with pendant lights, a spacious pantry, as well as Aristokraft cabinets & GE stainless-steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher & microwave. The elegant owner's suite is spaciously designed with a walk-in closet, private bathroom offers a walk-in shower, private water closet & double-bowl vanity. WIFI in every room with no dead spots, Schlage lock, Ring video doorbell, Honeywell-WIFI thermostat. Pics are of model, but reflect similar finishes
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $389,753
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Liquor licenses initially approved for recently-established businesses
Daniels Foods in Walworth undergoes major renovation
Update: Face masks now required in Walworth County-owned buildings; county lags behind state in vaccines
Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walworth County officials are now asking all employees…
About 100 applicants sit on the shelter’s waitlist, evidence of an ongoing crisis exacerbated by the skyrocketed pandemic housing demand in Walworth County that took affordable rentals off the market. The increased number of short-term vacation rentals has also hurt.
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay announced that it would be permanently cl…