3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $395,359

New and Currently under construction. This Gorgeous Victoria Model is a highly desired floor plan in a Great location in desirable Legend Lakes and offers all the bells and whistles including an expanded basement, barn doors in the study, fireplace and a 3 Car garage . The Victoria is a well-loved floor plan that features three bedrooms, a loft & two-and-a-half bathrooms, & a first floor study and a 3 Car garage. This home will include a Fireplace, Quartz Countertops, Stainless appliances, Barn Doors in the Study, 2 Car Garage, Laundry Tub and a Full basement. Open the doors to this breathtaking two story elegantly designed living space & step into Lennar's Everything's Included features & lifestyle experience. Upon entering, you & your guests will enjoy the lofty welcome of a two-story foyer & second floor staircase. Separate living room opens to the dining Room. Well-equipped kitchen, featuring a breakfast dining area, Quartz counter tops, an island with pendant lights, a spacious pantry, as well as Aristokraft cabinets & GE stainless-steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher & microwave. The elegant owner's suite is spaciously designed with a walk-in closet, private bathroom offers a walk-in shower, private water closet & double-bowl vanity. WIFI in every room with no dead spots, Schlage lock, Ring video doorbell, Honeywell-WIFI thermostat. Pics are of model, and may reflect similar finishes.