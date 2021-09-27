3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $399,000

2021 continues the year of the POOL!!!!! Crank up the heater and enjoy a few more months of this beautiful pool! Amazing open floor plan ranch home, full basement with about half of it finished. Soaring ceilings in the family room/dining room. State of the art kitchen appliances are 2 years young, all wi-fi compatible. New sump pump with battery back up, new deck over looking the pool which will stay crystal clear with the new Penair sweeper. Wired for generator- get in this house today and make it your home for the end of summer parties!