3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $399,900

Stop the CAR! Hard to find NEW PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION overlooking beautiful Pistakee Lake... Longtime local custom builder is planning this beauty, but, is open to talking about your thoughts for this lot too. He is thinking two story, open concept, three bedrooms and loft, soaring ceilings, wood floors, big kitchen, fireplace, two car garage, two and half baths, central air, open stairs, walk in closets, efficient HVAC and more... looking for something else? Let's talk!

