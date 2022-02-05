This Builder Is Open! They are Building and Selling Homes! Welcome to the Newly Finished "Palmer" Model! This Ranch Home is an example of what this Local Family Builder can Build for you. The Palmer features 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 Bathrooms, with an(Optional Four Season Room) 3 Car Plus Garage and Full Walkout Basement! Be Prepared to Be Amazed with the Quality Workmanship Throughout! With A Focus On Service, this Builder Works With Their Customers to Ensure Complete Satisfaction! Check Out The Awesome New Model In Person To Appreciate What Your New Home Could Be! Design Center Conveniently Located On Site to Select your Finishes and Upgrades. Several Home Sites to choose from. Thank You & We Look Forward to Serving You! This Price is for the Palmer Model, B Elevation on Homesite 58 with a full English Basement. **Please note the examples shown in the photos are available options at an additional cost.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $402,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
Plans released for old Williams Bay Keg Room property that owners of Green Grocer, Clear Waters Salon Spa bought
New life will soon be coming to Williams Bay, after the owners of Green Grocer and Clear Waters Salon and Spa bought a long-time vacant lot in…
Abbey Resort could purchase 20-acre property from Inspiration Ministries for a hospitality academy.
BLOOMFIELD — Police reportedly found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop for expired plates.
In the not-so-distant future Downtown Williams Bay could have a new look. The owners of the Green Grocer and Clear Waters Salon and Spa have b…
A man reportedly choked a woman in an aisle at the Delavan Walmart and faces multiple charges.
TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.
Should part of Wrigley Drive close for pedestrian mall? Businesses say 'no' want it out of city's comprehensive plan
Lake Geneva Business Improvement District proposes study to determine how closing Wrigley Drive would affect the city.
An Indiana priest believes evil still lingers on the property and cautioned people against going for a visit — and if they must, to bring religious protection.
There has been a lot of discussion that the Cafe Calamari property could be sold to a developer. Talks are ongoing, but nothing is finalized and nothing has yet been presented to the village.