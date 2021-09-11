This Builder Is Open! They are Building and Selling Homes! Welcome to the Newly Finished "Palmer" Model! This Ranch Home is an example of what this Local Family Builder can Build for you. The Palmer features 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 Bathrooms, with an(Optional Four Season Room) 3 Car Plus Garage and Full Walkout Basement! Be Prepared to Be Amazed with the Quality Workmanship Throughout! With A Focus On Service, this Builder Works With Their Customers to Ensure Complete Satisfaction! Check Out The Awesome New Model In Person To Appreciate What Your New Home Could Be! Design Center Conveniently Located On Site to Select your Finishes and Upgrades. Several Home Sites to choose from. Thank You & We Look Forward to Serving You! This Price is for the Palmer Model, B Elevation on Homesite 58 with a full English Basement.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $419,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
As someone who had a child transported by helicopter to save their life, I would not have cared if the entire county was awakened by the helicopter. It was necessary to save their life.
Town of Delavan supper club sold to new owners after being family operated for about 55 years.
- Updated
The teenager shot and killed Friday night has been identified by local authorities as Jayden M. Cronin, 17, of Racine.
Lake Geneva restricts left-hand turns into Mobile gas station on North Edwards Boulevard
- Updated
RACINE — Four people were shot in two incidents between Sunday night and sunrise Monday, the Racine police and fire departments have confirmed.
“Town of Geneva Police are hoping to find the rightful owner of this parcel that was returned to UPS last week. It was delivered to the wrong address and unfortunately the return address seems to be incorrect.”
City of Lake Geneva to contest challenge to short-term license fee
Lake Geneva's Potbelly, Northsiders, Jimmy John's, Mars, Oakfire pizza have all been affected by the worker shortage, with fewer open hours. And the list goes on ...
- Updated
The investigation began Aug. 31, when the suspect allegedly followed the woman he is accused of assaulting into the Burlington Police Department, 224 E Jefferson St.
It is early Wednesday morning on Six Corners Road. Mike and Peggy Bentley are waiting for their grandson Conrad to arrive, like they do every …