SEEKING A BACK UP BUYER!!!! Clock is winding down on current buyer and seller wants this gem closed!!!!! Primo location- No Wake, a couple blocks to town and local parks. Ohhhhh la la the view from the back of the house- the kitchen and family room look out to the oversized deck, stamped concrete patio and to the fun the river holds. Beautiful wood work has been preserved throughout- gleaming floors, doors and trim. There is a sitting room beside the master bedroom. The full basement is perfect for storage, laundry and a workshop space. 4 zoned boiler, sump pump and back up. Newer seawall and steel pier.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLOOMFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging a woman down the road with his truck and punching another man in the face.
Crews responded to a water emergency on Sunday evening around 7 p.m. for what was later reported as a possible drowning.
July 27, 2021, Richard Driehaus would have turned 79. In his memory, his family held a legacy firework display over the weekend to give back to the community he loved.
Actor dons Reno 911 costume at Lake Geneva Walmart to help raise money money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
WILLIAMS BAY — A car was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday morning after it rolled into the water.
Former Fleming's store to include hair salon and clothing store by the end of the summer.
- Updated
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Oxygen bar to offer cool drinks and relaxing atmosphere