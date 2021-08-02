3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $420,000

SEEKING A BACK UP BUYER!!!! Clock is winding down on current buyer and seller wants this gem closed!!!!! Primo location- No Wake, a couple blocks to town and local parks. Ohhhhh la la the view from the back of the house- the kitchen and family room look out to the oversized deck, stamped concrete patio and to the fun the river holds. Beautiful wood work has been preserved throughout- gleaming floors, doors and trim. There is a sitting room beside the master bedroom. The full basement is perfect for storage, laundry and a workshop space. 4 zoned boiler, sump pump and back up. Newer seawall and steel pier.