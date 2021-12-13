3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $420,000

Enjoy amazing sunrise views from your large deck of this charming RIVER FRONT bungalow. Overlooking the Fox River with large yard, hot tub, dock with boat slip and front & back decks for entertaining. Amazing views from the huge open great room and master bedroom. Beautiful large galley kitchen with custom cabinets, lots of counter-space and large fridge and freezer. Great room has amazing views of the river from all angles of the room with wood-burning, soap-stone surround stove capable of heating the whole home. Main floor bedroom currently being used as the office and first floor full bath with walk-in shower on main floor, plus 2 large bedrooms and laundry on 2nd floor. Laundry area can be converted back to shower/tub for full bath. Drain and plumbing in place. Newer siding, brick paver patio, walk-way, roof and all major mechanicals within the last 5 years. Huge heated garage with heated finished loft area w/side storage. Great space for guest room, or man/woman cave. Quiet lovely neighborhood that you can enjoy year round fishing, boating, water skiing, tubing and swimming! Hot tub Included!