3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $434,699

LOT 6025, JANUARY Occupancy Date. New, Under Construction: Open the doors to this breathtaking single story elegantly designed living space and step into Lennar's Everything's Included features and lifestyle experience. Step through the covered entry and into a formal foyer. Adjacent the foyer are two bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath. Follow the entry into a stunning family room that overlooks the modern kitchen which features a breakfast dining area, Quartz counter tops, an over-sized island with overhang & pendant lights, a spacious pantry, as well as Aristokraft cabinets & stainless-steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. The owner's suite is privately tucked away & includes, private bathroom that features a walk-in shower, private water closet & double-bowl vanity with a walk-in closet. Sun Room & Designer Select Option. WIFI in every room with no dead spots, Schlage lock, Ring video doorbell, Honeywell-WIFI thermostat. Pictures are of model, Interior options and finishes may be different