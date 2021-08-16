3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $525,000

MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS FROM THIS 3 BEDS / 2 BATHS RANCH HOME ON A PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC WITH VIEWS OF PISTAKEE LAKE AND OVER 255 FRONT FOOTAGE ON THE CHAIN O LAKES! This Open Concept House Has Been Recently Updated in 2019 w/ Hardwood Floors on the First Level, Large Dining Room w/ Bow Window and Gas Burning Fireplace and Gas Log, Spacious Kitchen w/ Colonist Trim Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cabinet Pantry and Slider to Deck, Master Bedroom w/ Sitting Room, 2nd Bedroom Located on the First Floor, Renovated Full Bathroom on the First Floor, Oversized Family Room in Basement w/ Full Bath and 3rd Bedroom, Separate Living Space off of the Detached Garage and Currently Being Used as a She-Shed or Could be the Perfect Man-Cave w/ Separate Heating and Cooling and Listed as The Living Room in the MLS Sheet, Huge Wrap Around Covered Deck with One Side 57 X 15 and the Other Side 25 X 19 and Enjoy Your Morning Coffee or Watching the Sunset w/ Your Favorite Beverage, 2.5 Car Garage, Separate Pad to Park Your Trailers or Additional Cars, 2 Pier Spaces, Hot Tub, and Close to Everything on the Chain and Must See!