Possibly the BEST Pistakee Lake has to Offer. Waterfront Living on over an Acre with NO Flood Insurance required. Updated throughout 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Gorgeous Ranch. Freshly Painted throughout, All Hardwood Floors Refinished, Double-Sided Stone Fireplace Complements the possible Fourth Bedroom/Sitting Room/Office with Cedar Closet and Double Doors Leading out to the Patio. New Furnace, Tankless Water Heater, Washer and Dryer, and Dishwasher all in 2021. Breathtaking Gourmet Kitchen featuring New Marble Counter Tops and Apron Sink, Refinished Kitchen Cabinets, High End Jade Appliances with Breathtaking Views of the Water, Double Sliding Doors Open up to the Lush Backyard and Patio. All 3 Bathrooms are New, All New Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans, Iron Curtain on Water Softener, All Landscaping Redone, Added a 1,000 sq. ft. Custom Brick Patio including a Fire Pit and Hot Tub. And it doesn't stop there...2 Shore Stations and Pier installed 2020. Welcome to Pistakee Lake Life at it's BEST.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $825,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay to close permanently, facing "unforeseen circumstances"
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay announced that it would be permanently cl…
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
Daniels Foods in Walworth undergoes major renovation
Update: Face masks now required in Walworth County-owned buildings; county lags behind state in vaccines
Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walworth County officials are now asking all employees…
This past weekend on Geneva Lake, there was tragedy again on the lake.
About 100 applicants sit on the shelter’s waitlist, evidence of an ongoing crisis exacerbated by the skyrocketed pandemic housing demand in Walworth County that took affordable rentals off the market. The increased number of short-term vacation rentals has also hurt.
Liquor licenses initially approved for recently-established businesses