3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $825,000

Possibly the BEST Pistakee Lake has to Offer. Waterfront Living on over an Acre with NO Flood Insurance required. Updated throughout 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom Gorgeous Ranch. Freshly Painted throughout, All Hardwood Floors Refinished, Double-Sided Stone Fireplace Complements the possible Fourth Bedroom/Sitting Room/Office with Cedar Closet and Double Doors Leading out to the Patio. New Furnace, Tankless Water Heater, Washer and Dryer, and Dishwasher all in 2021. Breathtaking Gourmet Kitchen featuring New Marble Counter Tops and Apron Sink, Refinished Kitchen Cabinets, High End Jade Appliances with Breathtaking Views of the Water, Double Sliding Doors Open up to the Lush Backyard and Patio. All 3 Bathrooms are New, All New Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans, Iron Curtain on Water Softener, All Landscaping Redone, Added a 1,000 sq. ft. Custom Brick Patio including a Fire Pit and Hot Tub. And it doesn't stop there...2 Shore Stations and Pier installed 2020. Welcome to Pistakee Lake Life at it's BEST.