3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $885,000

New construction by reputable high end builder. River Front living at its best! 1/4 acre+ lot size. Awesome waterfront views. Frist floor with 5" White oak flooring. White painted trim and 2 panel shaker style doors throughout! 1st floor master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings. Oversized great room and dining room. Kitchen boasts Custom built painted shaker style cabinetry. Quartz counter tops and backsplash. Thermador stainless steel kitchen appliance package. Bathrooms have porcelain tile floors and shower surrounds. Kohler plumbing fixtures. Second floor offers a carpet allowance for hallway and bedrooms. Exterior: LP smart siding with exterior trim and water table stone enhancement's. Roof with Architectural shingles. Screened in porch. Large deck. Sierra Pacific casement windows. Thremu-Tru fiberglass front door. Rear of the property has concrete and steel seawall. Wood pier included. Asphalt Drive way. Deep crawl with approximate 5' height. Oversized two car garage. Completion date Fall of 2022!