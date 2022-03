3 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $895,000

THIS STUNNING FOX RIVER RIVERFRONT HOME CHECKS ALL THE BOXES FOR THE MOST SELECTIVE AND DISCERNING BUYERS. HIGHLY DESIRABLE ORCHARD BEACH DOUBLE LOT WITH 132 FEET OF RIVER FRONTAGE AND BREATHTAKING VIEWS IS JUST THE START. THIS HOME WAS TAKEN DOWN TO THE STUDS IN 2017, BEAUTIFULLY REDESIGNED AND REBUILT AS THE SELLER'S FOREVER HOME WITH NO ATTENTION TO DETAIL OVERLOOKED. THE GORGEOUS GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE RIVER FEATURES BEAUTIFUL CABINETS WITH INTERIOR AND UNDER-CABINET LIGHTING, ATTRACTIVE TWO-TONE TILE BACKSPLASH, QUARTZ COUNTERS, CROWN MOLDINGS, LARGE 9X4 ISLAND COMFORTABLY SEATS SIX, SNACK BAR OVERLOOKING THE RIVER AND STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES WHICH INCLUDE FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR, DOUBLE OVEN, THERMADOR RANGE, BOSCH DISHWASHER AND BEVERAGE/WINE COOLER. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM FEATURES STUNNING STONE AND SHIPLAP GAS FIREPLACE, 13-FOOT-HIGH VAULTED CEILING, PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND FANTASTIC RIVER VIEWS. DINING AREA OPENS TO THE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN. FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM OFFERS VAULTED CEILING, LARGE CLOSET AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO DECK. FULL BATH JUST OFF THE MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM AND HALF BATH OFF THE IMPRESSIVE MAIN ENTRY COMPLEMENTED BY COFFERED ACCENT WALL AND VOLUME CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL LIVING AREA. PRIVATE MASTER SUITE IS THE ENTIRE UPPER LEVEL WHICH BOASTS A BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE RIVER, WALK-IN CLOSET, DRAMATIC 14-FOOT VAULTED CEILING AND STELLAR MASTER BATH WITH LARGE DOUBLE SINK QUARTZ TOP VANITY, SPARKLING TILES AND GLASS SHOWER. THE SECONDARY ENTRY OPENS TO THE DELIGHTFUL "MUD ROOM" OFFERING ACCESS TO THE GARAGE & WATER SIDE OF THE HOME WHERE AN OUTDOOR SHOWER IS LOCATED. FABULOUS LAUNDRY ROOM WITH COPPER FARMHOUSE SINK, AMPLE CABINETS, GUEST CLOSET AND RADIANT HEAT IN THE FLOOR. NEWER PREMIUM LIGHT FIXTURES AND RECESSED LIGHTING AND HIGH-QUALITY WINDOW TREATMENTS THROUGHOUT. STYLISH INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DOORS. SLIDING GLASS DOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN OPEN TO THE HUGE 54X20 WRAP AROUND RIVER FRONT DECK OFFERING PLENTY OF SPACE FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING WHILE WATCHING WILDLIFE AND THE BOATS GO BY. THE NEWLY BUILT ATTACHED 35X36 GARAGE IS A CAR ENTHUSIAST DREAM AND FEATURES RADIANT HEAT IN THE EPOXY COATED FLOOR, 13-FOOT CEILING, 9-FOOT-HIGH GARAGE DOORS, WORKBENCH, CABINETS, REAR OVERHEAD DOOR, HOT & COLD RUNNING WATER AND HUGE SECOND FLOOR BONUS SPACE THAT COULD BE FINISHED INTO OFFICE, GAME ROOM OR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE. ALL EXTERIOR WALLS ARE SPRAY FOAM INSULATED, NEW PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL AND HVAC THROUGHOUT. NICE SIZED BASEMENT AND INSULATED CRAWL SPACES OFFER MULTIPLE STORAGE OPTIONS. BE SURE NOT TO MISS THE RUSTIC MAN CAVE IN THE ONE AND A HALF CAR DETACHED GARAGE OFFERING LOG, SHIPLAP & CEDAR SHINGLE WALLS, LIVE-EDGE BAR, LARGE DOUBLE DOORS AND WOOD BURNING STOVE. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN LOW MAINTENANCE HARDIE BOARD SIDING AND ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLE ROOF WITH VINTAGE CUPOLA. CHARMING BACK PORCH WITH PORTICO ENTRY. BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED YARD COMPLEMENTED BY CONCRETE WALKWAYS AND ORIGINAL CUSTOM WROUGHT IRON GATE WITH LOT NUMBERS 52 & 53 FABRICATED INTO THE ARCHWAY. ENJOY PEACEFUL EVENINGS AROUND THE FIRE PIT AT THE WATER FRONT WITH CONCRETE SEAWALL AND PERMANENT PIER NEW IN 2020. MAIN DRIVEWAY PARKS 8 CARS AND SIDE DRIVEWAY IS PERFECT FOR STORING A LARGE BOAT AND OTHER TOYS! AND TO TOP IT ALL OFF... NOT ONLY IS THERE A WORKING SEPTIC SYSTEM BUT THERE IS A SEWER LINE INSTALLED ON THE PROPERTY IF THE BUYER WISHES TO CONNECT TO THE PUBLIC SEWER SYSTEM. NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED BY CURRENT LENDER - SEE ELEVATION CERTIFICATE UNDER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THE MLS. DON'T WAIT... BUY NOW TO BE IN YOUR CHAIN O'LAKES WATERFRONT HOME BEFORE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AND START LIVING THE LAKE LIFE!