3 Bedroom Home in Mchenry - $225,000

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom Ranch with finished walk-out Lower Level ! Only a couple blocks to Pistakee Lake & Park. Brand New flooring throughout the home. Open concept floor plan . . Light and bright living room with large picture windows, Barn door, recessed can lighting and built-in shelving. Kitchen features white cabinets & tiled backsplash, Brand New Granite Countertops, Sink & Faucet, Brand New stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted throughout with neutral colors. Bonus room / Office in lower level. Attached one-car garage. Fully fenced backyard. *City water not well water

