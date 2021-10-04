3 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $279,900

Like new construction, completely renovated to the studs! Phantom Lake access, pier rental options. New custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters, subway tile backsplash and SS appliances. All new interior finishes include LVP flooring throughout, interior doors, bathrooms, lighting & ceiling fans. Conveniently located mudroom & first floor laundry w/ like new washer/dryer. All new windows and exterior doors, updated 200 amp electrical, new plumbing, recent roof, well pump and furnace. New asphalt driveway & concrete sidewalk provide easy access to home & garage. Private .28 acre lot with mature trees and plenty of room for playset, fire pit or storage of a boat, RV or more. Great neighborhood for families & those looking for a relaxed lake lifestyle w/ low Town of Mukwonago taxes.