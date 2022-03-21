3 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $499,900

EAGLE SPRINGS LAKE HOME! Connected by a channel to LuLu Lake it's one of the best lakes in the area for fishing, swimming, kayaking & boating! The best lake community/neighbors as well as walking trails and public land nearby. You'll feel like you're ''up north'' yet close to so much! The main level of this home has kitchen, dining, living room, small bedroom, den and sunroom. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms. The lower level is a walkout to the lake w/a full bath, laundry and ''other room'' (use as bedroom) and space to finish/remodel as well as storage. Plenty of space in this house. Nice deck to grill out & enjoy the views and a boat house to entertain or store items. Are you ready to pontoon, kayak, fish, enjoy beautiful sunsets & 4th of July fireworks?! Lake homes like this are hard to find.