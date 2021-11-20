NEW CONSTRUCTION-COMPLETED! This split-bedroom ranch home provides plenty of elbow room due to its open nature. The oversized great room offers the opportunity to create multiple seating layouts. The kitchen boasts plenty of cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, and a massive Quartz prep island that includes a perfect size snack bar. The secondary bedrooms and hall bath are located on one end of the home and the master bedroom is privately tucked away on the opposite end of the home. It features a walk-in closet and a private bath with dual vanity, dual linen cabinets, and a five-foot shower. Very convenient to all schools! Shopping and conveniences within a 3 minute drive while a neighborhood park give you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.
3 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $509,900
