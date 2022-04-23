Welcome to Minor's Estates ! Open concept ranch design w/stunning vaulted and pitched ceilings in Living room , Kitchen and Dinette . Central kitchen w/rectangular island w/snack bar & walk in pantry. Long and wide dinette , Living room w/gas fireplace ,Mud/Laundry w/dual lockers ,upper & lower cabinets w/sink. Tray ceiling to owner's suite w/ceramic tile shower w/pan base. Comfort height vanity w/dual basins, ceramic tile floor . Two additional bedrooms on same side of home separated by family bath. WHITE TRIM PACKAGE W/PANELED DOORS. Laminate floors in living rm., kitchen & dinette. White Kitchen Cabinets ! Granite or Quartz Tops , Three car garage w storage bay. Egress window w/area well, Active Radon Abatement , 2 x 6 wall 16'' O.C.
3 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $529,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
As summer approaches, a couple big things are happening with Delavan businesses.
A trio all out on bail at the time now face new drug charges after they were reportedly caught in Elkhorn earlier this month with meth and sup…
Looking to slow traffic during the busy summer tourism season, the Geneva Town Board on April 11 cast a unanimous vote approving the installat…
Walworth District Attorney's Office files criminal complaints against 11 suspects as part of drug investigation.
The January 2021 civil lawsuit filed by former Linn Town Board supervisor Christine Jones against the Town of Linn has drawn to an apparent cl…
Former Williams Bay teacher remembered for his dedication to his family and students
Majestic Mountain, the former Lake Geneva ski hill, is back on the market for $5.75 million.
Local entrepreneur appears on local television show to present Dungeons and Dragons themed restaurant
Ex-All-State quarterback Da'Shaun Brown of Racine arrested for kidnapping, robbery, battery, police say
Da'Shaun Brown, who led the St. Catherine's High School football team to the 2018 WIAA Division 4 championship, is facing serious charges.
The Lyons Town Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast and egg hunt was held on Saturday, April 16 at the town fire station.