3 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $529,990

Welcome to Minor's Estates ! Open concept ranch design w/stunning vaulted and pitched ceilings in Living room , Kitchen and Dinette . Central kitchen w/rectangular island w/snack bar & walk in pantry. Long and wide dinette , Living room w/gas fireplace ,Mud/Laundry w/dual lockers ,upper & lower cabinets w/sink. Tray ceiling to owner's suite w/ceramic tile shower w/pan base. Comfort height vanity w/dual basins, ceramic tile floor . Two additional bedrooms on same side of home separated by family bath. WHITE TRIM PACKAGE W/PANELED DOORS. Laminate floors in living rm., kitchen & dinette. White Kitchen Cabinets ! Granite or Quartz Tops , Three car garage w storage bay. Egress window w/area well, Active Radon Abatement , 2 x 6 wall 16'' O.C.