3 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $545,900

This home features flexible dining spaces for optimal entertaining. The centrally located kitchen has substantial cabinetry and Quartz counter space. Also includes a sizable pantry cabinet and built-in workstation. A central island with a snack bar divides the kitchen from the rest of the main living area, while additional cabinetry wraps elegantly into the dining room. Both the dining room and great room are open and accented by a single coffered ceiling. Just past the dining room is the master bedroom, featuring a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with dual vanity and a five-foot shower. Shopping and conveniences within a 3 minute drive while a neighborhood park across the street give you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.

