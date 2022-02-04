NEW CONSTRUCTION COMPLETED! This split-bedroom ranch was designed with additional emphasis on kitchen functionality and storage. The kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, a walk-in pantry and an large island. The master bedroom is a private oasis, hidden from the main living area. Other featured rooms include a mudroom that features plenty of storage including a well-sized closet and convenient bench for everyday items. Very convenient to all schools! Shopping and conveniences within a 3 minute drive while a neighborhood park give you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.
3 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $556,900
