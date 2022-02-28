3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $226,500

Updated tri-level in the heart of Richmond. Three-bedroom, 2 full bath, fully fenced yard. Kitchen is beautiful and has all the appliances. Granite, Stainless, Bamboo floors. (Pics are not "virtually staged", it looks that good!) Lower level finished family room for extra space. All the bedrooms have hardwood floors. HVAC November of '21. Newer windows. Ring door bell, Nest thermostat & MyQ garage door all STAY! Fabulous schools, close to shopping, cute picture-perfect small-town downtown.