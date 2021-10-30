Better than new construction! Nothing to do but move in ~ beautiful one-owner ranch home with an attached three-car garage!! A cozy front porch and attractive landscaping offer great curb appeal. Stunning architectural details throughout the interior, including plantation shutters, crown molding, arched doorways, recessed lighting, and more! Open floorplan with a great flow. Spacious living room exits to the deck and backyard, and opens to the dining room. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and backsplash, a breakfast bar with seating, and all stainless steel appliances including a double oven and a gas cooktop. Master bedroom is accented by a tray ceiling, and features a large walk-in closet, and a private master bath with double sink vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share access to a full hall bath. The laundry room has granite counters, cabinet space, and a sink, and exits to the attached oversized three-car garage. Full basement could be finished in the future to add more potential living space, and currently offers tons of storage space. Sprawling backyard backs to an evergreen treeline and features a gorgeous Trex deck with retractable SunSetter awning. Great location in a quiet neighborhood, and not far from shopping, dining, and other amenities. Close to multiple forest preserves, parks, and lakes. Just a 15 min drive to Lake Geneva, WI or to Chain O' Lakes State Park! This one truly has it all... WELCOME HOME!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FONTANA — A number of Fontana piers took damage from Sunday’s storm.
Lake Geneva Police reported multiple fights at Badger High School between Sept. 10 and Oct. 5, with an additional battery citation issued on Oct. 11.
LAKE GENEVA — A man arrested at Lake Geneva’s Kwik Trip reportedly had 24.6 grams of meth and 45.3 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
- Updated
In the home district of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Walmart is taking the City of Burlington to court to lower its property tax bill, which could end up costing other taxpayers $80,000 a year.
- Updated
The City of Burlington is fighting a lawsuit filed by a member of a local pioneer family, who says the city employed an "unfit" firefighter and the firefighter damaged the family's privately owned bridge by driving a fire engine across it to reach a fatal airplane crash.
The Walworth County Sheriff's deputy who was seriously injured by a reckless driver in August was honored at a state capitol ceremony for his …
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred Saturday, Oct. 9 in the town of LaGrange, and the driver of the car …
- Updated
A Twin Lakes man has been missing for more than a week, and the local Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding him.
- Updated
A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman died when their plane crashed into a home in northern Wisconsin, authorities say.