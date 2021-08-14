3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $489,900

WOW! Is exactly what you will say upon entering this stunning one of a kind home. Completely custom from top to bottom with no expense spared. The chef's kitchen has custom 39" cabinets with crown moldings, all soft close cabinets, and drawers, under-cabinet lighting, high-end stainless steel appliances, built-in range with fan hood, CeasarStone countertops, under mount kitchen sink, and large walk-in pantry. The backsplash is amazing! Take in the massive island, it is a great place for people to gather. The kitchen is open to the dining room and family room. The family room offers high ceilings and a great view of the backyard. Generous master bedroom with tray ceilings. Spa-style master bathroom has custom walk-in tile in the shower, dual sinks, and upgraded heated tile floors. All of the faucets are Kohler. Of course there is a huge custom closet. First floor laundry room with built-in cabinets and sink. Finished lookout basement with 9-foot ceilings and a full finished bathroom. The lighting package in this home is unlike any you have seen! A lot of thought and design has gone into everything from the pendant lights over the island, all of the bathroom light fixtures, the recessed lights, the master closet hanging light, the chandelier in the foyer, and the outdoor lights. Every detail has been done for you including the high-end blinds! Whole house backup generator! Heated 3 car garage! Concrete driveway! Beautiful wood deck! Premium lot! Fully fenced back yard! There is way too much to list, you'll have to come see for yourself. You cannot build this house today for anywhere close to this price.