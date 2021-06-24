3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $98,000

 Skip to main content
**INVESTOR'S SPECIAL** Sold "As-Is" New roofing on home less than four years. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Owner has blueprints to add an addition to the upstairs to make it a 4 bedroom 2 bath. Interior needs work. Bring your ideas & cash in now! Currently, Tenant Occupied w/a Month-to-Month agreement. Buyer decision to have tenant remain or removed. Cash or Conventional Only! Sold "As-Is" Great Opportunity!

