3 Bedroom Home in Rochester - $997,000

Check out BARN VIDEO TOUR! Over 5000 sqft of space w/plenty of RUSTIC CHARM to call home! This country house is set on gently sloping hill surrounded by views of majestic meadows and rolling hills. Unique newer custom built HUGE ''barn'' has 2 first floor luxury bonus spaces w/ bth. 8 car garage w/lofted storage, gym & office. Unique & PRIVATE 30 ACRES of mature woods, trails & prairie grasses-plenty of room to explore, ENDLESS STORAGE opportunities!.HUNTERS PARADISE! Chicken coop, screen porch, gazebo, greenhouse, workshop, wood-stove...too much to list. This one is a MUST SEE!