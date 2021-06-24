If you are looking for a great Project , you have found it. Bring this victorian back to its Glory days! There is newer siding, a newer roof and the furnace and water heater have been updated. This home most likely will not pass financing inspections. The home is being sold ''as-Is''.The home will not pass for an FHA,USDA or VA loan.
3 Bedroom Home in Sharon - $90,000
