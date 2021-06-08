 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sharon - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sharon - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sharon - $95,000

If you are looking for a great Project , you have found it. Bring this victorian back to its Glory days! There is newer siding, a newer roof and the furnace and water heater have been updated. This home most likely will not pass financing inspections. The home is being sold ''as-Is''. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics