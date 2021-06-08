3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $125,000

GREAT NEW PRICE! MOVING OUT NOW! COME ONE COME ALL! 3 BEDS 2FULL BATHS W/ WHIRLPOOL TUB!! VERY AFFORDABLE HOME THAT NEEDS WORK. LOW TAXES. BUILD EQUITY. IN A PEACEFULL SETTING INCLUDING AN ADJACCENT DOUBLE BUILDABLE LOT 60 X 299 THAT POSSIBLY CAN BE SPLIT INTO TWO BUILDABLE LOTS! ACCESS ON TWO STREETS AND A WALKOUT IS POSSIBLE. WHAT A BARGAIN! PRICED TO SELL FAST! CALL YOUR BUILDERS AND INVESTORS PLENTY OF EQUITY IN HOUSE AS WELL! THIS AN AS IS SALE. NO CREDITS OR REPAIRS WILL BE MADE. SOME REMODELING STARTED BUT NOT FINISHED. BUILD A NEW HOME AND REMODEL THIS ONE FOR A RENTAL! ALMOST 1400 SQUARE FEET. NEEDS CLEANUP AND FIXING UP. View More