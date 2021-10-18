 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $144,900

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $144,900

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $144,900

Your Own Little Paradise located on a small Channel - awesome for your Water Toys, Boat, Kayak, Canoe, and snowmobile in the winter. Refreshed and completely move in ready for nature appreciation or outdoor adventures. This updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch is located on a channel front lot with plenty of parking. Home is being sold As-Is no FHA.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics