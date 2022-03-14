 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $175,000

Move-in ready 3 bedroom ranch on a .25 acre lot with fenced yard! Open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen open to living room! Easily remove front wall of attached storage space turning it into a carport or put the wall back up for your very own storage unit with access to the backyard! Great for pets too! Both sheds stay! Newer roof! Quiet neighborhood with many long time residents! *Estate sale: as-is* Will work with FHA/VA!

