Your Own Little Paradise located on a small Channel - awesome for your Water Toys, Kayak, Canoe, and snowmobile in the winter. Updated ranch style home with 3 bedrooms ,large living Room and dining Room. New roof just completed! Updated kitchen with white, shaker style cabinets, stone countertops, and stainless appliances. 2 car garage with circular driveway. Deck overlooking wooded Lot with 4 Pin's Totaling 1/2 acre. Beautiful views, Very secluded yet close to Train, major highways and shopping. All this and highly rated Johnsburg schools. Here is a rundown of upgrades and features: New roof New kitchen - granite countertops, new cabinets. New flooring - carpet in bedrooms and hardwood floor. Appliances - new dishwasher. New painting - throughout interior and exterior. Complete checked up - HVAC, plumbing, and replacing electrical fixtures. Landscaping - mulch beds and planting flowers. Newer - furnace, hot water heater. Please view the 360 degree walk through tour, and schedule your private showing today!! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $224,700
