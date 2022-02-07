Long time owner has freshened this house up and made it ready to market. Brand new paint throughout, new flooring through out, newer appliances and countertops. Great floor plan with the kitchen and eating area open to the spacious living room. Off the eating area is a set of sliders that will take you to the huge screened porch that overlooks your fenced back yard. The 3 bedrooms are nicely sized. The master suite has a balcony that overlooks the back yard. Also in the master are his and her closets and a cheater door to the shared bath. In the walk out lower level is a awesome family room, 2nd full bath and utility area. A great value and in great shape.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
Abbey Resort could purchase 20-acre property from Inspiration Ministries for a hospitality academy.
BLOOMFIELD — Police reportedly found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop for expired plates.
Plans released for old Williams Bay Keg Room property that owners of Green Grocer, Clear Waters Salon Spa bought
New life will soon be coming to Williams Bay, after the owners of Green Grocer and Clear Waters Salon and Spa bought a long-time vacant lot in…
In the not-so-distant future Downtown Williams Bay could have a new look. The owners of the Green Grocer and Clear Waters Salon and Spa have b…
A man reportedly choked a woman in an aisle at the Delavan Walmart and faces multiple charges.
Walworth County Sheriffs deputies went undercover to bust a local cocaine dealer.
TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.
Billionaire J. Christopher Reyes purchases Driehaus Estate for $36 million
It was a special day for Big Foot High School as six Chiefs’ athletes signed their national letter of intents for their respective sports to c…