3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $229,900

Long time owner has freshened this house up and made it ready to market. Brand new paint throughout, new flooring through out, newer appliances and countertops. Great floor plan with the kitchen and eating area open to the spacious living room. Off the eating area is a set of sliders that will take you to the huge screened porch that overlooks your fenced back yard. The 3 bedrooms are nicely sized. The master suite has a balcony that overlooks the back yard. Also in the master are his and her closets and a cheater door to the shared bath. In the walk out lower level is a awesome family room, 2nd full bath and utility area. A great value and in great shape.