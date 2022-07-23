3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $250,000

View 3D above. Beautiful, like new, freshly painted raised ranch featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths and large 2-car attached garage. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances & large breakfast bar that opens to spacious family room with wonderful natural lighting. Wide area for kitchen table with sliders leading to deck over looking oversized backyard. Master suite with private bath and roomy closets. Bright finished walkout basement with spacious rec-room area, bathroom & laundry room. Sliders in basement lead to huge fenced in backyard that is great for entertaining, family &/or pets. New septic in 2018.