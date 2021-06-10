3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $265,000

Dock your boat here this summer, and enjoy all that the Chain 'O Lakes has to offer! This cute, recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on .41 acres, with a spectacular 76 foot frontage on a quiet channel. It is just a short boat ride to Nippersink Lake and the entire Chain 'O Lakes! The beautiful new screened porch features a tongue and groove ceiling and offers great views of the spacious yard. You will enjoy the updated kitchen with custom cabinetry and beautiful upgraded finishes. This location offers easy access to Rt. 12 and just 10 minutes to Wilmot Ski Resort. View More