3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $287,900

Nice multi-level home in a wonderful area of Spring Grove. Open and spacious layout with beautiful Brazilian Teak Flooring in Living, Family and Dining Rm--very durable & scratch resilience. Large Master bedroom with Private Balcony, multiple closets and private bath. Additional highlights include newer windows & doors. Furnace and Water Heater in 2012, Roof with Architectural shingles in 2010, and Expansion Tank and Piping in 2018. Enjoy the outdoors with the large entertaining deck. Sun Room with tons of windows and sliding glass doors that lead to the large open Yard with a Shed too! Quick close ok!!