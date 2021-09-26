WATER FRONT Channel to Chain O'Lakes. Newer Home with open floor concept. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. 10' Ceilings, Hardwood flooring on Main Level. 1st Floor has Spacious Bedroom. 2nd Floor with Newer Carpet and 2 Large Bedrooms. Master Suite with Huge Jetted Tub, Separate Shower & Sliders to Private Deck. Steel Seawall with tie ups for your boat. 2 Car Garage and big yard. Quiet Area, Good Channel, Enjoy the Chain O'Lakes and all the year round Water sports. Won't Last
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva to request Town of Geneva to remove speed bumps that have caused concern among residents
Walworth County releases 2022 budget includes new homeless shelter funds, 911 texting, study of White River park barn
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
The Walworth County Hazardous Material team was called to Wrigley Drive after a crash there on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.
You should expect to see a few woodies in town this weekend.
32nd Assembly District Tyler August Rep continues his rants on social media about big government, and how they should be limited. Tyler tells …
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
FONTANA – The Village of Fontana wrongly ended up with an extra 1,000 people during the U.S. Census process, but local officials were able to …
PADDOCK LAKE — The first Kwik Trip between I-94 and Lake Geneva is proposed in Paddock Lake, south of Walgreens on Highway 83, while Scooter’s Coffee, a popular drive-through franchise in Nebraska and the Dakotas, is planned to replace Cozi Bakery on Highway 50, east of Westosha Central High School.
The Williams Bay High School football team lost their away game, Sept. 17, against St. Mary Catholic by forfeit.
- Updated
Four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul, Minnesota, where three of the victims lived, police said Monday.