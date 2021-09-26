 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $319,900

WATER FRONT Channel to Chain O'Lakes. Newer Home with open floor concept. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. 10' Ceilings, Hardwood flooring on Main Level. 1st Floor has Spacious Bedroom. 2nd Floor with Newer Carpet and 2 Large Bedrooms. Master Suite with Huge Jetted Tub, Separate Shower & Sliders to Private Deck. Steel Seawall with tie ups for your boat. 2 Car Garage and big yard. Quiet Area, Good Channel, Enjoy the Chain O'Lakes and all the year round Water sports. Won't Last

