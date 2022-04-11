3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $368,000

The best value in Orchard Bluff Estates! Amazing one acre lot. This bright and open home is ready for friends and family to gather with its spacious floor plan. The family room opens to the updated kitchen which has quartz countertops, ceramic backsplash, stainless steel appliances and under cabinet lighting. The laundry/mudroom is conveniently located right off the entry from the three car garage. The main floor features impressive, detailed hardwood floors. There are three spacious bedrooms on the second floor including a massive primary suite with a huge walk-in closet and an updated bathroom. The finished walk-out basement gives you even more room to spread out and exits to the multi-layer deck overlooking this beautiful lot. So much space is offered both inside and out, all you need to do is move in!