3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $399,000

From the sun-drenched CATHEDRAL CEILING foyer to the floor to ceiling FIREPLACE in the cozy family room, this home has all the design elements you are looking for. This meticulously maintained home has an open floor plan that includes a large beautiful kitchen with a breakfast room that leads to the large patio. Access the 2nd level from the foyer or the family room from the dual staircase that leads to the spacious sitting area that overlooks the family room. The upstairs boasts lots of storage in the 3 walk in closets. There is a full unfinished basement with a rough-in bathroom, waiting for you to make it your own. Updates and improvements include ***new SIDING, exterior paint, and ROOF. Kitchen appliances (approx 2017), well pump (2016), hot water heater (2015), updated interior paint.*** Home sits on a large corner lot, in an excellent school district. Easy access to restaurants, shopping, and major roads and highways. View the Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily.