3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $475,000

Stunning brick front home on a private lot with mature trees and professional landscaping. 1.75 ACRES! Open and airy best describes the feeling you get when you enter through the front door. Great room vaulted ceilings go up and up and up! Floor to ceiling brick fireplace flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides is simply breathtaking! Direct access to the eat-in kitchen. Custom kitchen cabinets, black stainless refrigerator, and double oven. Over and under cabinet lighting. Plenty of seating around the peninsula. The dining room can host even the biggest gatherings. Primary bedroom with dramatic tray ceiling, walk-in closets, and impressive ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has a separate shower and whirlpool tub, dual sinks, and ample cabinet space. The den could easily be turned into a fourth bedroom or used as a home office. The secondary bedrooms are located at the opposite end of the home from the primary. They share a large bathroom with dual sinks. Main floor laundry room. Most of the lights in the home are LED and on dimmer switches. Extended Trex deck is an ideal place to entertain or just relax while looking at your expansive backyard! The English basement with full-size windows, rough-in plumbing for a bathroom, and tall ceilings. This space is begging to be finished so bring your ideas and easily double your living area square footage. The huge windows bring in a lot of light and give the feeling of above-grade living. Long driveway leads to a three-car heated garage. This is a car lovers dream garage! The garage has 12-foot ceilings, floor drains, ceiling fans, and ample workspace and storage. Check out this list of extras: Central built-in sound system, security system, central vac, RO Water system, custom blinds, front and side yard in-ground sprinklers. This home has a lot to offer and the pride of ownership shines through! Come tour today!!