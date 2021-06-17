Buyer's financing fell through. Their loss is your gain! Looking for a project? Calling ALL rehabbers! Bring this home back to it's prime! 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath home with additional laundry room. Large, spacious backyard. Neighborhood boat launch for easy chain access. Quick close possible. Will not pass FHA or VA.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $99,500
