3 Bedroom Home in Trevor - $439,900

This is the one! Amazing ranch in sought-after Hawk's Run subdivision! This 2000+ s.f. ranch has everything you would want! Eat-in kitchen w/granite counters, backsplash, SS appliances, pantry & desk area. Formal dining room overlooking gorgeous paver patio & one of the BEST lots in the subdivision on .68 Acres! Living room w/natural fireplace & soaring ceilings. Check out the room dimensions! Primary bedroom has vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, awesome on-suite bathroom w/walk-in shower w/bench, double vanity, linen closet & toilet room. 2 large guest rooms & additional full bath. Basement is PERFECT for finishing w/look-out windows, tall ceiling, and stubbed-in 3rd bath. Hang out on your patio w/2 year old hot tub, fire pit, horseshoe pit. Oversized garage! What's not to love??