Come see this perfect, (in fact like new,) beautiful ranch in Heritage Estates. Upgrades throughout including hardwoods, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and full walk-in pantry. The lower level boasts a HUGE family room complete with large bar, exercise room and full bathroom. There is plenty of storage in this home 3 rooms of it on the lower level an organizers dream! Bedrooms all have walk-in closets for even more storage! Backyard paradise includes Unilock paved patio, built-in firepit and gas grill with large pergola. Home sits on a builders acre backing up to a large tree line for privacy. Professionally landscaped in a safe and friendly neighborhood. The sellers love this home and floor plan so much they're building it again down south! Their love is certainly evident.
3 Bedroom Home in Trevor - $719,000
