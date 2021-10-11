Finally, just what you have been looking for! So much character in this single-level home with a wonderful open floor plan, and amazing outdoor living spaces. This home sits on a partially fenced corner lot surrounded by mature trees with an additional lot included. The bright and spacious kitchen has loads of counter space, a walk-in pantry, all SS appliances, and hardwood flooring. The Primary bedroom has a private 1/2 bath, walk-in closet, and large windows. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are spacious and bright with plenty of closet space as well. A beautiful stamped concrete walkway winds through the yard from the front porch to the deck, fire pit, and through to the patio. The heated 2 car detached garage and huge side driveway with gated entry to the yard are ideal for a boat or camper!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $260,000
