 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $375,000

2020 NEW HOME ON .42 ACRES UNDER $400,000!!This home is perched between rural setting with Barn on open fields, association with kids park, and Lake Mary's Lance Park with Boat ramp.This contemporary Ranch features cathedral ceiling in great room/dinette/kitchen. Off garage Mudroom for all the coats, backpacks, sports bags, and shoes. Open Kitchen has Maple cabinets, Granite counters, and pantry cabinet. Great room has large windows and gas fireplace surrounded by stone. Spacious Owners bedroom with cathedral ceiling and en suite and walk in closet. Oversized 2 car garage, tankless water heater, Kohler/Sterling fixtures, and upgraded lighting collection complete this home. Make your appointments to see today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular