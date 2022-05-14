3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $375,000

2020 NEW HOME ON .42 ACRES UNDER $400,000!!This home is perched between rural setting with Barn on open fields, association with kids park, and Lake Mary's Lance Park with Boat ramp.This contemporary Ranch features cathedral ceiling in great room/dinette/kitchen. Off garage Mudroom for all the coats, backpacks, sports bags, and shoes. Open Kitchen has Maple cabinets, Granite counters, and pantry cabinet. Great room has large windows and gas fireplace surrounded by stone. Spacious Owners bedroom with cathedral ceiling and en suite and walk in closet. Oversized 2 car garage, tankless water heater, Kohler/Sterling fixtures, and upgraded lighting collection complete this home. Make your appointments to see today!