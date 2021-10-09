3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $384,900

Beautiful new construction ranch home in progress in Arrowhead Subdivision in Twin Lakes. The Kendall home plan is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. A pocket office is near the bedrooms and makes a fantastic home office, place for homework or even crafts! This home features quartz countertops throughout and a mix of carpet, luxury plank and luxury sheet vinyl flooring. Double sinks, and tall vanity in master bath. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures throughout home.