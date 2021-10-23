A short walk to Lake Elizabeth and Sunset Beach for a playground and swimming! This open concept 3 Bedroom 2.2 Bathroom home comes with a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Solar panels, Tesla Powerwall battery, Gas fireplace, Sculpture ceiling in dining room, quartz counters, Main floor laundry area, Real wood floors on main, 6ft whirlpool tub and double vanity in master bath. Spacious attached garage and finished basement with high ceilings and vinyl rigid core flooring with a half bath! Plenty of storage and spacious back yard! Thanks to the power wall, for a family of 5, utilities are approximately $85/mo and the home can run for 3 days during an outage! This is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $390,500
