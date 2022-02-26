3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $425,000

Absolutely Beautiful Custom Ranch Home Only 4 Years New Fully Fenced Yard. with 24' Above Ground Heated Pool. Beautifully Decorated Move in Ready Home.With Large Open Kitchen w/ in Kitchen Dining and White Cabinets with Crown molding and Granite Counters, Pantry. S.S. Appliances. Great Open Floor Plan for Family Gatherings and Entertaining. Master Bed w/ other Open Room Area. Could be Sitting Reading Area Office Area or as Current Owners use Child's Bedroom Area. Master Bath. Lg. Laundry Room/Mudroom with Bench Sitting Area Plenty of Storage Through Out. Basement is Huge and is an Open Pa-let For your Basement Finishing Plans Already Roughed in For a Future Bath. Great Family Home.in Up and Coming Neighborhood Just Down the Rd From Lake Elizabeth