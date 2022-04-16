 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $429,900

Striking new ranch home in progress on a spectacular lot in Fairway Woods in Twin Lakes. The Winston floor plan's split bedroom design and open floor plan make this the perfect home! Upon entry into this beautiful ranch, you will notice the inviting entrance to lower level as well as the spacious great room with gas fireplace. Kitchen offers an attached dinette. Master suite features a box ceiling with crown molding in the bedroom as well as tall vanity, double sinks, ceramic tile shower and walk in closet. Mudroom & laundry area provide excellent organization for busy homeowners. Stunning quartz countertops throughout this home.

