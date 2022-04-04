 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $439,900

Basically NEW, FULLY RENOVATED ranch with WATER FRONTAGE. Just steps to your dock on a shallow channel off Lake Mary of the Twin Lakes. You won't believe how spacious this home feels with vaulted ceilings, sprawling kitchen and open concept living room with water views. Enjoy lounging near your fireplace with built-in bookcases or walk out to your huge patio for some sun, this home is built to be enjoyed year-round. Primary Bedroom has vaulted ceilings, en suite, and tons of closet space. Two additional bedrooms with second full bath. Private setting is great for a vacation getaway, full-time home, or short-term rentals. Home was rehabbed in 2014 with NEW: Roof, Siding, Windows, Kitchen including all Appliances, Bathrooms, Flooring. NEW Water Filtration, Well Pump, Furnace, A/C, Fence!

