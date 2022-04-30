 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $439,900

Beautiful new construction ranch home in progress in desirable Fairway Woods in Twin Lakes. The Kendall is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 3 car garage. A pocket office is near the bedrooms and makes a fantastic home office, place for homework or even crafts! This home features quartz countertops throughout and a mix of carpet, luxury plank and luxury sheet vinyl flooring. Double sinks, tall vanity and ceramic tile shower in master bath.

